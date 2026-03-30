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  • By Sidra Khan
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Anil Kapoor celebrates 'Nana' joy again as Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy

The 'Subedaar' star Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt message as he celebrates the joy of a new addition to his family

  • By Sidra Khan
Anil Kapoor celebrates Nana joy again as Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy
Anil Kapoor celebrates 'Nana' joy again as Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy

With a sweet new addition to his family, "Nana" Anil Kapoor's heart is full.

In a joyful new update, the Subedaar actor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, announced on Sunday, March 29, that she and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Shortly after they announced the heartwarming news, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special message as he celebrated the newest addition into the family.

Sharing a digitally illustrated image of the announcement that was originally posted by Sonam, the Welcome star penned, "And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved."

"Vayu, you're a big brother now... and I know you'll be amazing," he continued of his elder grandson, adding, "Thank you, Sonam and Anand... Nana's heart is full."

Anil concluded the post, writing, "Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love."

About Sonam Kapoor:

Born on June 9, 1985, Sonam Kapoor is an Indian former actress who worked in Hindi films and the daughter of Indian actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Bhavnani.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja:

On May 8, 2018, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Indian businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai's posh locality Bandra.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022.

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