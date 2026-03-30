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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' sparks new drama after author slams Meghna Gulzar

The Meghna Gulzar directorial film, 'Raazi' was released in May 2018

  • By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi sparks new drama after author slams Meghna Gulzar
Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' sparks new drama after author slams Meghna Gulzar  

As Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform at the box office with record-breaking milestones, Raazi author Harinder Singh Sikka sparked reactions with his brutal dig at Meghna Gulzar.

For those unaware, the Alia Bhatt-starrer spy-thriller film, inspired by Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, grossed over 195 crore rupees worldwide.

Despite the movie’s massive success, the author believed that the director, Meghna Gulzar, failed to capture the essence of the original narrative, which aimed to convey cross-border tensions and hostile elements.

On Monday, March 30, taking to his X account, Harinder wrote, "Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across the border, hostile forces in Bollywood, & a Punjab-based criminal within."

He further expressed his disappointment and "gravest disappointment" over his misjudgment in choosing the director of the thriller movie, which premiered in 2018.

Reflecting on the journey of Calling Sehmat, The Spy Chronicles writer noted that nearly two decades since its release, the book continues to resonate with readers worldwide and remains among the bestsellers. 

So far, Meghna Gulzar, known for her superhit movies, including Chhapaak, Sam Bahadur and Talvar, has not issued any public remarks over Harinder Singh Sikka’s alleged criticism.  

For those unaware, in addition to Alia Bhatt, Raazi also starred Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in the leading characters.   

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