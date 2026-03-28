Charles shares Princess Diana's sweet memory amid Prince William, Queen Camilla 'rift'

Princess Diana's sweet childhood memory unearthed amid Prince William and Queen Camilla's conflict reports.
Earl Charles Spenser - brother of late Princess Diana, once again sparked nostalgia among her diehard fans with a sweet childhood memory.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, March 27, Prince William and Harry's beloved uncle shared a photo of ceremic name plates of Diana and Charles with floral patterns.
"Form our childhood bedrooms" read the caption alongside the sweet memory of their family residence, Althorp House.
This post from the ninth Earl of Spencer family came on the same day when a bombshell report of rift between his nephew William and his stepmom, Queen Camilla sparked a frenzy.
The explosive report by an American outlet claimed that "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties."
"It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them," the source added.
Princess Diana was married to King Charles III from 1981 to 1996 - who was The Prince of Wales at the time.
However, despite having two kids, Prince William and Harry together, the couple parted way.
Diana passed away in a tragic car crash in Paris almost a year after her divorce, while Charles tied the know with his fomer ladylove Camilla Parker Bowls in 2005.