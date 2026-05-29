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Malaika Arora talks about protecting her peace amid constant scrutiny

The 'Housefull' star opened up about coping with the often toxic nature of the internet

Malaika Arora talks about protecting her peace amid constant scrutiny
Malaika Arora talks about protecting her peace amid constant scrutiny

Malaika Arora is choosing peace over public opinion, revealing in a candid new interview that she has learned not to absorb every comment or headline written about her amid the noise of social media.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Housefull star opened up about coping with the often toxic nature of the internet, saying she has learned to detach herself from online negativity.

“I protect it (her inner joy) by remembering that the internet is loud, but it is not always wise. There’s a difference. Over the years, I’ve realised that if you keep handing your peace over to public opinion, you’ll never feel settled within yourself,” Malaika said.

Malaika, who recently launched her lifestyle accessories brand Maejoy, continued, “I’ve learned to create boundaries. I don’t consume everything that’s said about me. I don’t internalise every opinion. I lean on real life, my work, my loved ones, my routines, the things that actually nourish me. That’s what keeps me grounded.”

She admitted this wasn’t always the case, adding that the ability to handle it has come with age and experience.

To note, Malaika Arora has long remained under constant public scrutiny, with aspects of her personal life—from her marriage to Arbaaz Khan, to her relationship and breakup with Arjun Kapoor, and even her fashion choices—frequently making headlines.

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