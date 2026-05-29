Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan reveal first pregnancy after 4 years of marriage  

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Aditya Seal and his wife, Anushka Ranjan, are parents to be!
On Friday, May 29th, the Tum Bin 2 actor officially announced that his family with his life partner is growing as they are expecting their first child together.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aditya penned a loving note for his unborn child, writing, "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you."
"Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do," the proud dad asked.
Bollywood react to Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal pregnancy:
As the pregnancy announcement gained popularity on social media, several industry fellows wished the couple with heartfelt messages.
"Wow!! Congratulations friends!! Much love!!," Pulkit Samrat reacted.
Mouni Roy, who was in the headlines due to her separation from her ex-husband Suraj Nambiar, congratulated the two, "Heartiest congratulations."
Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss."
For those unaware, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sparked romance rumours after their secret meeting in 2017 via their common friends.
The pair exchanged marital vows in an intimate wedding that took place in Mumbai, India, back in November 2021.