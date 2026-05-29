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Salman Khan backs peace talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar over 'Don 3'

The 'Sultan' star has reportedly stepped in to help resolve the Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar conflict over Don 3

Salman Khan backs peace talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar over Don 3
Salman Khan backs peace talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar over 'Don 3'

Salman Khan has reportedly taken the role of peacemaker to ease tensions between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar amid the ongoing Don 3 drama.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the source shared that the Sultan star has reportedly stepped in to help resolve the Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar conflict over Don 3, aiming to settle the matter quietly without sparking further media drama.

A source shared, "Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects.”

The tipster noted, “He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged."


The source added that Salman urged both sides to move forward as one industry and consider collaborating on another project once tensions surrounding the issue cool down.

Both Farhan and Ranveer are said to be taking Salman Khan’s advice seriously and are looking to resolve the issue amicably without escalating the controversy.

Salman reportedly wants the matter settled privately, while also supporting Farhan and encouraging Ranveer to begin a new project following the success of Dhurandhar.

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