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Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs

Karan Johar unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and, designer Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs
Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs

Karan Johar has sparked buzz after reportedly unfollowing big names of Bollywood.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the Bollywood filmmaker has unfollowed actor and close friends including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and close buddy, designer Manish Malhotra.

Interestingly, he is still following actor Priyanka Chopra. His ‘following’ count stands at 78 currently.

Several Bollywood names including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are absent from his following list.

Taking to Instagram account, the Student of the Year maker broke the silence on his move, calling it “a digital detox.”

Johar noted,”It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! I am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!”

He added, “This can't be national news for gods sake... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!”

Karan Johar reacts to buzz over unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & other celebs

Notably, a Filmfare report claimed that Johar’s unfollow spree was a strategic social media move, with no personal fallout involved.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Karan's latest production Chand Mera Dil has been a lukewarm affair at the box office.

The Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer opened to mixed reviews as well from critics. Lined up next is Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan.

The film was released in theatres on May 22, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics.


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