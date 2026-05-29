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Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected

Alia Bhatt starrer also stars Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to arrive sooner than expected

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, Alpha is set to arrive sooner than expected.

The forthcoming film, that was earlier scheduled to release on July 10, will now be released on July 3.

A source from Bollywood Hungama, in this regard, dished out that the new date has emerged as an apt date to bring Bhatt’s action drama to cinemas since Dhamaal 4, which was scheduled to release on the same day, has now been pushed to July 17.

“With no major release planned for July 3, producer Aditya Chopra felt it was the right date to bring Alpha to theatres,” the insider stated.

A trade expert further shed light, “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4.

“As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.”

The first female-led project from the YRF Spy Universe has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the Shiv Rawail directional also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Sharvari Wagh.

Alpha follows two female operatives pushed to their limits as they go toe-to-toe against a ruthless nemesis.



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