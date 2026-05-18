Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Cocktail 2’ trailer release date is out

The release date of the trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally been unveiled.
It was announced during an event, hosted by the upcoming movie's team in central Mumbai this weekend.
The star-studded event was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the leading cast members of the movie.
It was also attended by movie director Homi Adajania, music director Pritam Chakraborty, and producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan.
During the event, an exclusive preview of two songs from the upcoming movie, Mashooka and Tujhko were also showcased.
The first song featured Kapoor dancing with Sanon in Italy, in a playful, goofy mood before ending with a seductive dance sequence.
The other song, which is sung by Arijit Singh, focuses on the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor and Mandanna.
This song, which is a romantic number of hints that the duo were actually college sweethearts.
In the end of the event, it was revealed that the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama movie will be released on May 29.
However, the sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 19, 2026.
The forth coming movie centers on a modern yet complexed love triangle exploring love, friendship, and emotional turbulence across different locations in India and Europe.