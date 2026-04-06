Brent Burns makes NHL history with 1,000 consecutive games

Soon as the Avalanche celebrate the feat, NHL player Brent Burns shocks a fan after making history for 1,000 consecutive NHL games.
He was honored by the Colorado Avalanche after making one of the most remarkable records in the league for NHL games.
It comes as Burns achieved the milestone during Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars, becoming just the second player in NHL history for achieving this position.
The Avalanche held a special ceremony at Ball Arena ahead of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.
A video tribute featured messages from players and coaches, including Phil Kessel, who holds the NHL record for consecutive games.
“Hey Burnsie, Phil Kessel here,” he said in the video. “I just want to congratulate you on 1,000 straight games.”
“I know how tough that is to do,” Kessel added. “I hope for nothing but the best for you and your teammates for the rest of the year. Go get that Stanley Cup.”
Excitment poured in as Burns received a standing ovation from fans and was presented with a commemorative painting listing each of his 1,000 games, along with a plaque marking the achievement.
Brent Burns:
The 2017 Norris Trophy winner has played 1,572 NHL games overall, ranking among the league’s most experienced players.
During his career, he has represented the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Avalanche.
Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he’s amazed at Burns’ streak and his consistency on the ice.
“He's still producing offensively,” Bednar said after Colorado’s game on Monday. “He’s still a rock-solid defender."
Burns’ streak began on November 21, 2013, 4,517 days ago. On that day, Nathan MacKinnon played in his 21st NHL game, Cale Makar was 15 years old, Martin Necas was 14 and Bednar was an assistant coach for the AHL’s Springfield Falcons.
Moreover, the Avalanche's incredible defenseman continues to build his legacy in hockey games.