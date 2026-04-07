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Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case

The Gossip Girl star posted a first emotional statement after facing a major setback in ustin Baldoni case

Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has issued a powerful warning to parents and the public about the dangers of online abuse and digital manipulation after facing a major setback in the Justin Baldoni case.

Taking to Instagram account, the Gossip Girl star posted a first emotional statement, noting, “I'm grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity to... many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I'll never know.”

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she added.


Lively urged the public to see her lawsuit as more than celebrity drama, saying the court ruling should inspire others to speak up despite the pain, and warned against being distracted by media portrayals.

She warned that digital abuse is widespread and can cause real harm, affecting everyone—not just celebrities.

Lively urged parents to protect their children from online manipulation and highlighted studies showing that a significant number of women experience technology-facilitated harassment or stalking.

She noted, “So much critical work has already been done to expose systems, tactics and players who harm. The work to create more safety is in part at trial, but it will also will continue far after this trial is over. This is the work I'm most proud of.”

The Green Lantern star continued, “I couldn't begin to stand up if not for the countless who've gone before me - and the masses who are still around us all - creating laws, social change, sparking conversations, rallying, working privately and publicly, risking and sometimes losing everything for the safety of others in all spaces. Some whose names we know, most we don't. Thank you. All of you.”

She concluded, “I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims. I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it,” adding, “Your support keeps me going.”

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