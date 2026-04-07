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Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to appear in court next month for explosive trial

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail  

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have once again rejected the last-minute settlement deal! 

On Monday, April 6th, a personal meeting took place between the representatives of It Ends With Us co-stars to conclude the sexual harassment and defamation case.

In the presence of New York City judge Lively, Baldoni's attorneys individually contacted for the negotiation talks between the two to give the judge an update on their "client's updated settlement position."

However, both legal teams refused to settle and insisted on taking the matter to the upcoming explosive trial, scheduled for May of this year.

Apart from the key meeting, on the same day, Lively turned to her Instagram account to share a lengthy note and re-mentioned the court's ruling from Thursday's proceeding, where the US Judge, Lewis J. Liman, tossed out her 10 out of 13 claims.

At the time, Baldoni's spokesperson celebrated the victory, as they were pleased to state that, "Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants." 

They added, "These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided." 

Now, giving her first statement on the latest court verdict, despite facing a major legal setback, Lively wrote she is "grateful" for the court ruling and will face her accuser in the upcoming court trial next month.

She also clarified that the Another Simple Favour actress will continue to ask for a "safe working environment" for herself and others.

For those who may not know, the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni emerged four months after the release of their 2024 film, It Ends With Us, when the actress filed a harassment case against her co-star and 41-year-old director. 

Since then, the two have been embroiled in a messy legal battle and are planning to face each other in a court trial in May of this year.  

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