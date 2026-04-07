Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal

Ryan Reynolds remains unfazed as wife Blake Lively's sexual harrasament lawsuit against Justin Baldoni intensified.
The Deadpool and Wolverine actor offered fans a peek into his milestone achievement just hours after The Age of Adaline actress rejected settlement talks with her It Ends with Us costar and director.
Blake's beloved husband, Ryan turned to his Instagram Stories on Monday night, April 6, to share two photos of his newly bagged Producers Guild of America award for John Candy: I like Me.
Alongside the photo, Ryan penned a caption which read, "I share this award with Sophia Travaglia and the Candy family"
In the next slide, the 49-year-old actor paid homage to the director Shane Reid noting that, "'I Like Me' isn't even remotely possible without the genious" the American director and editor.
This update came amid reports that a personal meeting took place between the representatives of Blake and Justin for sexual harrasment lawsuit settlement talks.
However, legal teams of both parties have declined the settlement offer while insisting heading towards an upcoming explosive trial, scheduled for May of this year.