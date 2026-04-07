Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock

Offset was seen smiling and interacting with fans just moments before he was shot outside a South Florida casino.
As per TMZ, a witness shared that the Ric Flair Dip rapper was at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, around 7:10 p.m. Monday and seemed upbeat moments before the incident.
It is reported that Cardi B's former partner was spotted near an exit, glancing toward the valet while on a call, when fans approached.
He greeted them, took photos, and spoke briefly, appearing relaxed and in good spirits.
Just moments later, the situation escalated as gunfire broke out outside the valet area.
A video from the incident showed the chaotic moment following Offset was shot in the leg.
Offset was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting.
A rep for the rapper revealed he's "fine" and currently receiving medical care, adding he is stable and being closely monitored.
“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," a spokesperson for Offset said.
Police said they were aware of an incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood valet area after 7 p.m. Monday, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
They reported that the situation was quickly contained, two people were detained, and investigations are ongoing.