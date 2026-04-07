Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks  

Kanye West has finally broken his silence on the escalating Wireless festival controversy.
On Tuesday, April 6th, the infamous rap star shared his official statement after several sponsors at the United Kingdom’s festival cancelled their partnership for his London gig.
“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless, and I want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” West, formerly known as Ye, added.
For those unaware, the Bully hitmaker has made a huge musical comeback after he took the stage in London nearly two decades later.
However, his musical return also comes with controversy, as Pepsi initially pulled the UK festival sponsorship in light of his previous antisemitic tweets, which he released last year.
“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen,” the Donda singer added.
West also remarked, “I know words aren’t enough — I have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With Love.”
Speaking about his new move, a source revealed to NBC that ministers were reviewing Kanye West’s plea.