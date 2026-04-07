News
News

Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks

The 'Donda' hitmaker is is set to headline all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London this summer

Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks
Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks  

Kanye West has finally broken his silence on the escalating Wireless festival controversy.

On Tuesday, April 6th, the infamous rap star shared his official statement after several sponsors at the United Kingdom’s festival cancelled their partnership for his London gig.

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless, and I want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” West, formerly known as Ye, added.

For those unaware, the Bully hitmaker has made a huge musical comeback after he took the stage in London nearly two decades later.

However, his musical return also comes with controversy, as Pepsi initially pulled the UK festival sponsorship in light of his previous antisemitic tweets, which he released last year.

“I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen,” the Donda singer added.

West also remarked, “I know words aren’t enough — I have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With Love.”

Speaking about his new move, a source revealed to NBC that ministers were reviewing Kanye West’s plea.   

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce
Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce
Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration
Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy

Popular News

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
42 seconds ago
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’

Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
37 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

51 minutes ago