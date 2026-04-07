Artemis II breaks record, honours Jim Lovell in historic moon flyby

A recorded message from legendary astronaut Jim Lovell, an Apollo 13 member, added an emotional touch as the crew of Artemis II is on a journey to continue its historic mission.
Artemis II is traveling farther from Earth than anyone before during a dramatic lunar flyby.
Jim Lovell, recognised for commanding Apollo 13, recorded the wake-up message shortly ahead of his death on August 7, 2025, at the age of 97 in Lake Forest, Illinois.
In his message, Jim said, "Hello Artemis II! this is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell," he says in the message. "Welcome to my old neighborhood. When Frank Borman and Bill Andrews and I orbited the moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity's first up close look at the moon and got a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world. I'm proud to pass that torch on to you as you swing around the moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars, for the benefit of all. It's a historic day, and I know how busy you'll be, but don't forget to enjoy the view. So, Reid and Victor and Christina and Jeremy, and all the great teams are supporting you, good luck and Godspeed from all of us here on the good Earth."
Jim Lovell cause of death
Jim Lovell passed away from complications of a hip fracture sustained in a fall, with a cardiac event, serving as a contributing factor.
How’s Artemis II journey going on?
In a significant milestone, Artemis 2 has successfully passed behind the Moon, after experiencing a planned 40-minute communications blackout with NASA mission control and they are currently returning to Earth.
The Artemis 2 crew also witnessed a rare celestial event, a total solar eclipse in space as the Moon blocked the Sun’s light, before kicking off their journey home using a free-return trajectory, the same maneuver used during Apollo 13.
When will Artemis 2 return to earth?
Artemis 2 is scheduled to return to Earth on April 10, 2026.