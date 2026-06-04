Camila Cabello, Henry Junior Chalhoub call it quits after 18-month romance

Camila Cabello and her billionaire heir boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub have broken up after more than a year of romance.
On Wednesday, June 3, TMZ reported that the pair have split up, with The Sun sharing that the decision came after they realised they grew apart.
Henry belongs to Chalhoub's family, which owns the Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution giant Chalhoub Group.
"Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things," a source told the outlet.
The insider added, "They had a lot of fun together while it lasted, but it wasn’t meant to be."
Camila and Henry were last spotted in public in April during Coachella.
The pair were first romantically linked in November 2024, when they both attended an Elie Saab fashion afterparty in Saudi Arabia.
In July 2025, Cabello posted a carousel of clicks from their romantic getaway to Ibiza, and said that she was "falling in love" with Henry.
Prior to that, the two were snapped on multiple occasions taking romantic vacations together. In March 2025, they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Rome.
Notably, Camila was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Shawn Mendes, and they went their separate ways in June 2023.