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WhatsApp to launch noise cancellation for voice and video calling

The Meta-owned WhatsApp's new feature is still under development and is being gradually launched to beta testers

WhatsApp to launch noise cancellation for voice and video calling
WhatsApp to launch noise cancellation for voice and video calling

WhatsApp is preparing to launch the latest in-app noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls, aiming to offer clearer calling experience.

The upcoming built-In noise reduction feature is particularly designed for users to automatically minimise background noise during calls, aiming to enhance voice clarity in environments with traffic, crowds, or wind.

Users will be able to enable or disable noise cancellation via a toggle situated in the call interface. The feature is set to be enabled by default.

With this update, users engaged with the app can easily switch the function on or off based on their preference or environment.

This suggests that whenever a user activates the feature, it doesn't make the other person's voice clearer for them. Rather, it assists the other person listen to them more clearly.

The audio clarity for a call participant depends on whether they have the feature enabled.

Availability

WhatsApp’s noise cancellation feature has been spotted in the latest beta version for Android. However, it’s still under development and is being gradually launched to beta testers.

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