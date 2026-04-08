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Aubrey Plaza pregnant at 41: Actress expecting first child with Chris Abbott

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza announce joyful family update after a tough year

Aubrey Plaza pregnant at 41: Actress expecting first child with Chris Abbott
Aubrey Plaza pregnant at 41: Actress expecting first child with Chris Abbott  

Aubrey Plaza has revealed her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, Chris Abbott! 

The Dirty Grandpa starlet's representative has officially confirmed the joyful news to People magazine on Tuesday, April 7th.

In a statement to the outlet, Plaza's spokesperson announced that the couple, who have been headlines due to their whirlwind romance since 2023, is expecting their first child together. 

After the sudden demise of her husband, Jeff Baena, a year after their separation, The White Lotus star and her new boyfriend are set to deliver the baby in the fall of this year.

"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year; they feel very blessed," the insider formally approved on behalf of the two.

For those unaware, Aubrey Plaza, 41, and Chris Abbott, 40, initially developed feelings for each other after they collaborated on the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear. 

Since their Broadway appearance, the two have been keeping their relationship under wraps, and finally confirmed their secret romance after being spotted affectionate in the summer of 2025. 

Before dating Chris Abbott, whose real name is Christopher Jacob Abbott, Aubrey Plaza was married to her late ex-husband, Jeff Baena, with whom she separated in 2024, before he died in 2025.  

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