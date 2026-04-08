Sabrina Carpenter drops bombshell on queer audience power ahead of Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter recently set record straight on the importance of queer audience to pop stars in recent years.
The 26-year-old singer had a formal chitchat with Marc Jacobs for Perfect Magazine cover story where she talked about multiple various aspects.
During an interview, the Espresso hitmaker was asked about the importance of a queer audience to pop stars in 2026.
Carpenter, was quick to share her two cents, saying that she doesn't think pop music would exist if it wasn't for the queer community.
“I don’t think some of our greatest pop stars would exist if it wasn’t for the queer community,” said the Please Please Please songstress, adding that she feels so deeply connected.
She also highlighted how she is connected to the community on both professional and personal levels.
“I mean, some of my greatest friends and collaborators and artists that I know are a part of the queer community or are just so celebratory of it,” Carpenter noted.
According to her, she feels like her tour would’ve been a lot less fun if it wasn’t for them.
In the end, the Manchild musician shared that she feels so connected and grateful to be able to have the queer community be a part of her journey and to be a part of the world.
Sabrina Carpenter's interview comes ahead of her performance at Coachella 2026, which will kick off on April 10 and conclude on April 17.
The singer will be performing on both Fridays, at around 9:05 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.