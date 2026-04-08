Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney reunite as 'Euphoria' Season 3 release date nears  

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have reunited for the new television series, Euphoria Season 3.
On Tuesday, April 7, the highly anticipated HBO show celebrated its new season premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
During the red-carpet event, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and others celebrated the series, which is also the last season of the psychological drama.
For the first premiere, The Drama actress opted for a backless black gown, which she paired with statement jewellery.
While Sydney sported a white mini-skirt with long back trail and coordinated heels.
According to Deadline, the third instalment will be the last season, as HBO Chief Casey Bloys initially revealed that the writer, Sam Levinson, is ending the series.
"We're just starting to see the great cuts, but in terms of what he wants to do next, we will have a conversation about what he’s thinking. But right now, he’s focused on finishing three and getting it out," Sam noted.
Euphoria's third instalment's initial trailer was dropped on March 30, featuring a five-year time jump into adulthood.
The new season will be available to stream on April 12, 2026.