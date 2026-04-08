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Princess Anne makes surprise solo Scotland trip ahead of grand royal wedding

The Princess Royal attended "truly special" royal event days in Scotland

Princess Anne makes surprise solo Scotland trip ahead of grand royal wedding
Princess Anne makes surprise solo Scotland trip ahead of grand royal wedding 

Princess Anne has made a surprise visit to Scotland as the Royal Family prepares for grand regal nuptials. 

Days before her high-profile appearance at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Palace, The Princess Royal has journeyed to Scotland for a "truly special" cause that is close to her heart.

On Tuesday, April 7th, GB News reported that King Charles III’s younger sister has attended the 45th anniversary of a specialised palliative care provider serving the Forth Valley, Strathcarron Hospice. 

Princess Anne, 75, has been fulfilling her duties as patron of Strathcarron Hospice since 1982 and is a long-standing supporter of the Hospice for which she is often dubbed "the Hospice visitor."

During the royal event, the mom of two personally wove the inaugural thread into the large-scale installation, setting in motion what will become a community-created artwork. 

She also received a warm welcome at the event by the chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice, Mags McCarthy, and other members of charity organizations.  

Anne, who visited the Hospice in late March, is preparing for the grand wedding ceremony of her son, Peter Phillips, with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, on Saturday, June 6th, 2026.

Notably, the private ceremony will take place at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, near his home on the Gatcombe Park estate. 

For those unaware, this wedding will mark his second after his separation from his first wife, Autumn Kelly, in 2021, with whom he now co-parents his two daughters, Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips and Isla Elizabeth Phillips.  

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