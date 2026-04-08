King Charles holds ‘highest level’ talks as Fergie’s sneaky return causes 'outrage'

King Charles has strongly reacted to Sarah Ferguson's shocking new move for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after long disappearance.
As per new bombshell report emerged on Tuesday, April 7, the former Duchess of York - who has been mysteriously hiding since her ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed in December last year, has quietly returned to her ex-husband.
Insiders close to the situation claimed, Sarah was "smuggled in and out of" Andrew's new residence the Wood Farm during various occasion since his arrest in February.
"Sarah has been to Wood Farm on different occasions, and has been a rock to Andrew," claimed the insider.
They went on to share, "On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket. The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van."
The source also revealed how this shocking development has rang alarms in Buckingham Palace as King Charles is now holding serious discussions to avoid this breach in future.
As per the insider, Fergie sneaking into Royal residence without prior approval or knowledge has proven that she and Andrew won’t listen to authority.
"Charles did not authorise this," said the source.
"He was fuming when he found out and it has triggered urgent discussions at the highest level. If this continues, it undermines everything they’ve been trying to do," they added.