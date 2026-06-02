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Buckingham Palace drops key update ahead of Princess Kate’s outing with King Charles

King Charles, Queen Camilla will be joined by Kate Middleton today at St James Palace to attend a special reception

Buckingham Palace drops key update ahead of Princess Kate’s outing with King Charles
Buckingham Palace drops key update ahead of Princess Kate’s outing with King Charles

Buckingham Palace has released an important update ahead of Princess Kate’s upcoming public engagement with King Charles, raising anticipation for the royal appearance.

The royal family shared the major update of King Charles’ brother, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s special trip to Portugal to mark the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor.

Sharing the photos of the royal couple on social media along with the caption, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Portugal!.”

The statement added, “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit marks the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor, which cemented the Anglo-Portuguese partnership, the world’s oldest diplomatic alliance.”

Revealing the details of their trip, the palace mentioned, “During a day in Lisbon, The Duke and Duchess… took a ride on an iconic Lisbon tram; unveiled the first display of the original English and Portuguese copies of the Treaty of Windsor; celebrated brilliant people at a Garden Party at the Ambassador’s Residence.”


Notably, Buckingham Palace shared this exciting detail ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Kate Middleton today at St James Palace to attend a special reception, hosted by the King as Patron of Cancer Research UK.

King Charles and Princess Kate, both cancer-stricken members of the British Royal Family, will attend the reception to mark the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

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