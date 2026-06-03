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Tom Holland reveals real reason why he never hosted 'SNL' despite multiple offers

The 'Spider-Man' star has admitted to feeling 'petrified' about the idea of hosting the 'Saturday Night Live'

Tom Holland reveals real reason why he never hosted SNL despite multiple offers
Tom Holland reveals real reason why he never hosted 'SNL' despite multiple offers

Tom Holland has revealed the real reason why he had to turn down offers to host Saturday Night Live.

During his appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the Spider-Man star admitted that his dyslexia is one of the most prominent reasons he is afraid of hosting the popular show.

"I'm heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why...I've never done SNL," Tom said. "I'm just petrified at the concept of trying to read something and they change."

The Cherry actor explained that while he "can read fine", he does struggle with reading aloud and that his "worst day at work is the read-through".

Despite feeling "really lucky" that SNL has approached him several times, Tom confessed that he remains "just really scared" of the live reading requirement.

Expressing his admiration for the show, he added, "I love the show and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way. It’s just that thing of the cue cards."


Tom Holland is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

Discussing his experience of working on the highly-anticipated movie, Tom described the opportunity as "a dream come true".

The actor also spoke about the pivotal support he receives from Euphoria star Zendaya, calling her "the best actor going" with "something special".

Moreover, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

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