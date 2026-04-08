Zareen Khan in grief as her mother passes away at 65: Cause of death revealed

Zareen Khan is mourning the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, who died at the age of 65.
According to reports, Khan’s mother died of prolonged illness.
As reported by mid.day, she had been unwell for quite some time and was undergoing treatment for her condition.
However, despite medical efforts and a brief period of recovery earlier this year, her condition remained fragile, later succumbing to her illness.
The funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai, with close friends and family members, where they all will pay their last respects.
The Wajah Tum Ho actress is said to have stepped away from her professional commitments.
Moreover, the 38-year-old actress is said to be going through a deeply difficult time following the death of her deceased mother.
Prior to her mother’s death, Khan was also sharing updates about her mother’s health on social media in recent months, requesting prayers and support.
On the professional front, Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer, was last seen in the short drama platform project Phir Se Restart.
The actress’ last major acting role in a film was in the 2021 digital movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.