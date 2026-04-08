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Kate Middleton raises big question after Fergie’s awful breach: ‘cannot keep happening’

Kate Middleton joins Royals to seek ‘long-term’ solution as Andrew, Sarah undermine ‘authority’

Kate Middleton raises big question after Fergie’s awful breach: ‘cannot keep happening’

Kate Middleton wants the Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten problem to end once and for all, after Fergie's latest move shocked the Royals.

As per a bombshell new report, the former Duchess of York - who was hiding since December last year after her explosive connection with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed has met with her ex-husband thrice in past weeks.

According to inside sources, Sarah sneaked in and out of Andrew's temporary residence, Wood Farm using a removal van and once at the back of King Charles' brother's vehicle.

As per the source that Fergie was "smuggled in and out in a removal van" to visit Andrew – and her shocking breach of authority has left Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William seething with anger.

"On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket. The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van," spilled the insider.

Now, lifting the curtain on Kate's swift action to avoid similar happening in the future, the source revealed, "She’s thinking about the future and whether the monarchy is as secure as it should be."

They continued, "She’s asking what the long-term solution long-term solution is because this cannot keep happening."

Hinting at the future king and Queen's potential move, the source noted, "They’re talking about somewhere that removes them from the day-to-day royal environment completely."

"There are even discussions about whether they should be moved abroad permanently, but that could create further complications and risk the Palace losing control altogether," claimed the tipster.

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