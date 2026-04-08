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Matthew Perry death case takes major turn after family’s emotional plea

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 due to acute effects of ketamine

Matthew Perry death case takes major turn after family’s emotional plea
Matthew Perry death case takes major turn after family’s emotional plea

Matthew Perry’s death case takes major turn after the actor’s family made an emotional request to judge, three years after his death.

As reported by Daily Mail, Perry's stepmother Debbie Perry urged the judge to give prime suspect "Ketamine Queen" aka Jasveen Sangha, the maximum sentence in Perry’s case.

The Friends star's stepmother, who is married to Matthew's father John Bennett Perry, in a statement wrote, "The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window."

Mrs. Perry went on to note, "You caused this. You who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people. How sad for you. How will you ever find joy – have you ever found joy? How sad for us all. We miss him."

In the end, Perry’s stepmother asked the California court to give Sangha a maximum prison sentence so that Sangha won't be able to hurt other families like theirs.

Debbie Perry’s letter comes as "Ketamine Queen" finally accepted responsibility for the death of the 17 Again star.

SHe could face more than six decades in prison related to the case.

Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in 1994 sitcom, passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, from accidental drowning.

He was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

Later in December 2023, his autopsy report revealed that he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" and a total of five people were charged in August 2024, related to his death.

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