Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move  

Meghan Markle has been candidly mocked by her Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, as she eyes a big business move in Australia.
During his appearance at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Canadian star admitted, "I did not get a jam," after the host Amanda Hirsch revealed she was sent flower sprinkles and spread from As Ever.
"Yeah, I'm sure I got a handwritten note. Did you get a jam?" Patrick reconfirmed with the host of the podcast.
However, as the clip went viral in a sweet gesture, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to react to her co-star’s light-hearted complaint, as she penned that the jams are "En route for you."
She also sent her love and 'hugs' to the couple's three beautiful babies - daughters Aurora, seven, Elliot, four, and Imogen, who was born in January - as well as Patrick's mother.
For those unaware, Meghan and Patrick shared a sweet bond since they worked together in the classic series, Suits, in which the actor played Meghan's love interest, Mike Ross, in the legal drama.
This update came after a report claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is returning to Australia in mid-April of this year for a series of private, business, and philanthropic engagements.
Her primary focus will be the Her Best Life Podcast wellness retreat at InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach from April 17 to April 19.