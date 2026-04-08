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Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move

The Duchess of Sussex will travel to Australia in mid of April alongside her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle trolled by Suits star as duchess eyes big business move
Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move  

Meghan Markle has been candidly mocked by her Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, as she eyes a big business move in Australia.  

During his appearance at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Canadian star admitted, "I did not get a jam," after the host Amanda Hirsch revealed she was sent flower sprinkles and spread from As Ever. 

"Yeah, I'm sure I got a handwritten note. Did you get a jam?" Patrick reconfirmed with the host of the podcast.

However, as the clip went viral in a sweet gesture, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to react to her co-star’s light-hearted complaint, as she penned that the jams are "En route for you." 

She also sent her love and 'hugs' to the couple's three beautiful babies - daughters Aurora, seven, Elliot, four, and Imogen, who was born in January - as well as Patrick's mother.

For those unaware, Meghan and Patrick shared a sweet bond since they worked together in the classic series, Suits, in which the actor played Meghan's love interest, Mike Ross, in the legal drama.

This update came after a report claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is returning to Australia in mid-April of this year for a series of private, business, and philanthropic engagements.

Her primary focus will be the Her Best Life Podcast wellness retreat at InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach from April 17 to April 19. 

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