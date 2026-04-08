Masters 2026: Schedule, TV coverage, and Rory McIlroy’s quest to defend the title

The 90th Masters Tournament officially begins this week at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club with play running from Thursday, April 9, through Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Excitement is high as Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title. After finally capturing the Green Jacket and completing the career Grand Slam last year, Mcllroy hosted the prestigious Champions Dinner on Tuesday.
Reflecting on the moment, he said, “I think it’s one of the best traditions in sports and I’m very grateful to be a part of it.”
The tournament field features a mix of legends and 22 talented debutants aiming for glory.
While Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are notably absent this year for personal reasons, the competition remains fierce among top contenders like Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.
Fans can follow the action via extensive coverage on ESPN and CBS with streaming options available on Paramount+, Prime Video and the official Masters app.
Whether you are tuning in for the honorary starters on Thursday or the final putt on Sunday, the stage is set for another historic week in Georgia.
Golf enthusiasts worldwide are ready to witness if McIlroy can successfully defend his title at this historic venue.