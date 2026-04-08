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Ali Raza, Hina Afridi get candid about filming romantic scenes in ‘Mirza Ki Heer’

Hina Afridi and Ali Raza are the lead actors in the Pakistani drama serial 'Mirza Ki Heer'

Ali Raza, Hina Afridi get candid about filming romantic scenes in ‘Mirza Ki Heer’
Ali Raza, Hina Afridi get candid about filming romantic scenes in ‘Mirza Ki Heer’

Ali Raza and Hina Afridi opened up about filming romantic scenes, sharing insights into their on-screen chemistry and the challenges behind it.

While conversing at Maliha Rehman’s YouTube show, the Mirza Ki Heer stars discussed filming romantic scenes for their new drama that also stars Zahid Ahmed in a lead role.

Talking about it, Ali Raza said, “We used to laugh while performing romantic scenes. Whenever any scene like this came, we would look at our director like fools, but eventually we did it because it was our work and we had to take it seriously, so we ended up shooting the romantic scenes well.”

He added, “Also, we are friends—she is like family to me—and it helped us improve our craft. We were comfortable with each other, and we also discussed things with the director, who was okay with whatever we improvised.”

Afridi further shared that Aehsun Talish seldom says “cut,” leaving them looking into each other’s eyes long after the scene wrapped.

To note, Hina Afridi and Ali Raza are the lead actors in the Pakistani drama serial Mirza Ki Heer, which premiered on April 8, 2026.

The star-studded cast includes, Asma Abbas, Ali Safina, Munazzah Arif and Ali Tahir.

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