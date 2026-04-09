Nikki Glaser makes bizarre dating confession: 'If my boyfriend...'

Nikki Glaser reveals a surprising confession about her dating life.
The comedian, who has been in a decade-long on-again, off-again romance with TV producer and writer Chris Convy, had a chitchat with Alex Cooper for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
During their conversation on Wednesday, April 8, Glaser told an interesting angle to Cooper about seeing someone else while in a relationship.
According to that the Trainwreck actress, she doesn't really care if her boyfriend hooks up with others in a relationship.
“But that is not a two-way street,” the 41-year-old Golden Globes host added, further revealing that she is not someone who likes to hook up when she is in a relationship.
Last year in May, Glaser during American Music Awards told PEOPLE about the rules she and her TV producer boyfriend share, telling that she is not allowed to be talking about him on stage as long as it's funny.
On professional front, Nikki Glaser will soon in her newest comedy special titled Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, which scheduled to be premiering on Hulu later this month on April 24.
Apart from that, the comedian is also set to star in an upcoming movie, The Angry Birds Movie 3, releasing in theatres on December 23, 2026.