Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement

Ariana Grande recently dropped a major hint about releasing her new album after she shared a mysterious new post, fuelling speculations among fans.
The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, and released a few photos of herself from the recording studio.
In the snaps, Grande could be seen sitting on a soundboard, sitting in front of a microphone and messing around on her computer.
While confirming that the rumours related to her new album are accurate, a source, in this regard, told TMZ that the Into You songstress plans to release it around summertime.
While shedding further light on the singer’s true feelings about her new music project, the insider dished out that she's super excited about it.
It is to be noted here that the 7 Rings hitmaker dropped her last studio album titled Eternal Sunshine in March 2024.
It was commercially successful, noting that Grande’s album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, featuring her chart-topping hits like yes, and? and we can't be friends.
On the professional front, Ariana Grande will soon kick off her Eternal Sunshine tour, set to support her sixth and seventh studio albums, 2020’s Positions and Eternal Sunshine.
Consisting of total 41 shows, the tour will kick off in June 2026 in Oakland and conclude in September in London.