News
News

Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement

Ariana Grande's last released album is 2024’s ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement
Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement

Ariana Grande recently dropped a major hint about releasing her new album after she shared a mysterious new post, fuelling speculations among fans.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, and released a few photos of herself from the recording studio.

In the snaps, Grande could be seen sitting on a soundboard, sitting in front of a microphone and messing around on her computer.

Ariana Grande's last released album is 2024’s ‘Eternal Sunshine'


While confirming that the rumours related to her new album are accurate, a source, in this regard, told TMZ that the Into You songstress plans to release it around summertime.

While shedding further light on the singer’s true feelings about her new music project, the insider dished out that she's super excited about it.

It is to be noted here that the 7 Rings hitmaker dropped her last studio album titled Eternal Sunshine in March 2024.

It was commercially successful, noting that Grande’s album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, featuring her chart-topping hits like yes, and? and we can't be friends.

On the professional front, Ariana Grande will soon kick off her Eternal Sunshine tour, set to support her sixth and seventh studio albums, 2020’s Positions and Eternal Sunshine.

Consisting of total 41 shows, the tour will kick off in June 2026 in Oakland and conclude in September in London.

Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
'Game of Thrones' star, Michael Patrick breathes his last at age 35
'Game of Thrones' star, Michael Patrick breathes his last at age 35
Nikki Glaser makes bizarre dating confession: 'If my boyfriend...'
Nikki Glaser makes bizarre dating confession: 'If my boyfriend...'
Matthew Perry: 'Ketamine Queen' sentenced to 15 years in 'Friends' star death
Matthew Perry: 'Ketamine Queen' sentenced to 15 years in 'Friends' star death
Cardi B makes surprising move during Philadelphia concert after Offset incident
Cardi B makes surprising move during Philadelphia concert after Offset incident
Nine Inch Nails to collaborate with Boys Noize for new album ahead of Coachella
Nine Inch Nails to collaborate with Boys Noize for new album ahead of Coachella
Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set
Tom Holland reveals Matt Damon gave him ‘words of wisdom” on ‘Odyssey’ set
'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup
'Bridgerton' Season 5: Netflix brings in three big names to cast lineup
Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure
Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure

Popular News

Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'
41 minutes ago
UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station

UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station
an hour ago
China-Vietnam tensions ease after decades of strain; Vietnamese leader to visit Xi Jinping next week

China-Vietnam tensions ease after decades of strain; Vietnamese leader to visit Xi Jinping next week
2 hours ago