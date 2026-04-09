Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman turned heads at the New York premiere in a sheer ensemble, looking single and ready to mingle following her divorce from Keith Urban..
The Baywatch starlet garnered the attention at Wednesday’s New York premiere of Margo's Got Money Troubles in a frilly black dress with a sheer skirt and ruffled details, showing off her toned legs.
Kidman twirled for cameras at Regal Union Square in black platform heels, her blonde hair in waves, with shimmery brown eyeshadow and glossy coral lips completing the look.
She dusted her cheeks with luminous peach blush and, for added sparkle accessorizing her look with dangly diamond earrings.
Notably, Kidman recently finalized her divorce from longtime husband Keith Urban, 58, in January, months after their separation.
The former couple, who were married for nearly 20 years, share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
Since parting ways from Urban, Kidman has faced wild rumors that she is dating her longtime friend and Scarpetta co-star Simon Baker, 56.
The pair fueled romance rumors at last month’s Scarpetta premiere, holding hands and sharing chemistry on the red carpet, while Kidman’s ex Keith Urban is reportedly upset by how quickly she seems to be moving on.