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Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video

Katy Perry’s cryptic post about 'karma’ stirred new controversy on social media

Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video
Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video

Katy Perry, who recently landed in hot waters over her recent social media post, brushed off the controversy surrounding her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, with a new video.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, and shared a video of herself seemingly unfazed by the recent online buzz.

In the snap, which the E.T. songstress shared from her TikTok account, Perry could be seen making fun filled hand gestures with her 2013 song, Legendary Lovers, playing in the background.

Katy Perry’s cryptic post about karma’ stirred new controversy on social media
Katy Perry’s cryptic post about 'karma’ stirred new controversy on social media

Donning a white top tank and black leather jeans, the Dark Horse hitmaker could be seen eating apparently a salad.

Perry’s new video comes a day after the singer posted a series of new photos alongside her former Canadian Prime Minister boyfriend with a cryptic note.

On Tuesday, April 7, Perry wrote on her Instagram post, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding."

Her other snaps included a mirror selfie, as well as the inside of a fortune cookie.

The duo was first linked in July 2025 after being spotted together in Canada.

Since then, the couple has kept things relatively low key after confirming their relationship last year in October.

Before dating each other, Katy Perry, was engaged to Orlando Bloom and share a daughter named Daisy as well.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau shares three children, Xav, Ella Grace and Hadrien with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

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