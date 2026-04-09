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Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide

Aubrey Plaza lost her estranged husband Jeff Baena to suicide in January 2025

Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide
Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide

Aubrey Plaza has shared her unfiltered emotions regarding pregnancy, one year after the tragic loss of her estranged husband, Jeff Baena.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old actress, whose estranged husband died by suicide last year, is expecting her first child with partner and actor Christopher Abbott.

Though, the couple, who has previously worked together on the off-Broadway revival of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" and psychological drama Black Bear, have not publicly confirmed their relationship, however a representative for Plaza confirmed to PEOPLE, on Wednesday, April 8, that they are expecting.

Now, sources close to the Honey Don't! actress, told the same publication that “it was a beautiful surprise” for Plaza after “an emotional year”.

According to the insider, the My Old Ass performer is said to be looking towards the future and feels "very blessed".

Plaza’s pregnancy news with Christopher Abbott comes a year after the death of her estranged husband, who died at 47, at his home in Los Angeles.

The couple had been separated for four months at the time of his death on January 3, 2025.

On the professional front, Aubrey Plaza is set to star in The Ark and the Aardvark, an animated feature film, scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.

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