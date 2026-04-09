Chris Hemsworth sparks buzz with thrilling announcement for new movie

Chris Hemsworth has added another exciting project to his upcoming movies lineup.
The Thor star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to spark a massive frenzy among fans as he announced a thrilling new update.
In the post, the 42-year-old Australian actor shared that his 2020 action thriller film franchise, Extraction, is returning with a third installment.
"Fired up for the next installment of Extraction! Let's go," he captioned.
Accompanying the exciting caption was a three-slide carousel featuring two photos of Hemsworth from the past installments, while the third showed a screenshot of Deadline's news article of the movie.
Fans' reactions:
Chris Hemsworth's exciting announcement sparked a wild buzz among fans, who flooded the comments with their thrilled reactions.
"I can't wait, the first two films are in my opinion among the best action films ever made," expressed a first.
Another wrote, "Extraction never disappoints, we ready for this one."
"YAAYYY TYLER IS BACKKK," excitedly added a third.
About Extraction:
Extraction is a 2020 American action thriller film based on the 2014 graphic novel Ciudad.
The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.
Its first sequel, Extraction 2, was released on June 16, 2023.