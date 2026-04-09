News
News

Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission

Kerbal Space Program enables players to simulate rocket launches, lunar missions, and more similar to trans-lunar injection

Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission
Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission

Artemis 2, NASA’s first crewed mission beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo, has not only accomplished a historic milestone but it has also sparked interest in gaming.

The mission, carrying four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, aims to orbit the Moon and return to Earth within a day, paving the way for lunar landings.

NASA’s Artemis 2 was lifted off on April 1, player numbers for Kerbal Space Program exponentially increased, hitting 12,400 concurrent players on Steam, higher than its usual 3,000–4,000 range.

The soaring figures marked its second-highest peak since the launch of 2015. Its sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2, also experienced a modest increase in activity.

The sudden surge underscores how real-world space missions can inspire gaming enthusiasts for virtual exploration.

Recognised for its realistic features that make it look like the real world, and outstanding features that never fails to captivate gamers.

Kerbal Space Program enables players to simulate rocket launches, lunar missions, and more similar to trans-lunar injection.

Notably, the game is designed in approachable and humorous design that assists in capturing tremendous attention for both experienced and new players.

With an increasing global interest in lunar exploration, with astronauts eyeing new Artemis missions, games such as Kerbal Space Program may reach new heights of popularity.

Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, reporter Dianna Russini reacts to being spotted at hotel
Married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, reporter Dianna Russini reacts to being spotted at hotel
Masters 2026: Schedule, TV coverage, and Rory McIlroy’s quest to defend the title
Masters 2026: Schedule, TV coverage, and Rory McIlroy’s quest to defend the title
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini address viral affair rumours
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini address viral affair rumours
David Raya hailed as ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world
David Raya hailed as ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world
Rory McIlroy relishing freedom of being 'Masters winner' after rough phase
Rory McIlroy relishing freedom of being 'Masters winner' after rough phase
Michigan Wolverines defeat UConn to win 2026 NCAA National Championship
Michigan Wolverines defeat UConn to win 2026 NCAA National Championship
Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement
Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement
Tiger Woods labeled ‘selfish’ after DUI charge; golfer faces new struggles
Tiger Woods labeled ‘selfish’ after DUI charge; golfer faces new struggles
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
Brent Burns makes NHL history with 1,000 consecutive games
Brent Burns makes NHL history with 1,000 consecutive games

Popular News

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years
29 minutes ago
Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem

Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem
an hour ago
South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo

South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo
2 hours ago