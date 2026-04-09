Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission

Artemis 2, NASA’s first crewed mission beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo, has not only accomplished a historic milestone but it has also sparked interest in gaming.
The mission, carrying four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, aims to orbit the Moon and return to Earth within a day, paving the way for lunar landings.
NASA’s Artemis 2 was lifted off on April 1, player numbers for Kerbal Space Program exponentially increased, hitting 12,400 concurrent players on Steam, higher than its usual 3,000–4,000 range.
The soaring figures marked its second-highest peak since the launch of 2015. Its sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2, also experienced a modest increase in activity.
The sudden surge underscores how real-world space missions can inspire gaming enthusiasts for virtual exploration.
Recognised for its realistic features that make it look like the real world, and outstanding features that never fails to captivate gamers.
Kerbal Space Program enables players to simulate rocket launches, lunar missions, and more similar to trans-lunar injection.
Notably, the game is designed in approachable and humorous design that assists in capturing tremendous attention for both experienced and new players.
With an increasing global interest in lunar exploration, with astronauts eyeing new Artemis missions, games such as Kerbal Space Program may reach new heights of popularity.