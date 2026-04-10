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Britney Spears slams 'unrealistic expectations' amid Madonna's collab offer

Britney Spears’ move comes after Madonna eyes new collaboration with 'Toxic' singer

Britney Spears slams unrealistic expectations amid Madonnas collab offer
Britney Spears slams 'unrealistic expectations' amid Madonna's collab offer

Britney Spears recently shut down unrealistic expectations around her, calling it larger than life.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, April 10, and posted a picture of herself donning a checked shirt and jeans.

Spears captioned the post, writing, “When peeps try to make you larger than life… tell them to BOW ‍️If I ever showed them the fragility of my real heart.”

The Toxic singer’s latest Instagram post comes after Madonna reportedly reached out to her in hopes of a collaboration.

Britney Spears’ move comes after Madonna eyes new collaboration with 'Toxic' singer


The Queen of Pop, as per The Sun source, contacted the Princess of Pop back in December last year and January.

The insiders dished out that the 67-year-old singer believes Spears could bring something incredible to her new album, which is a follow up to her 2019 record Madame X, which is expected to drop later this year.

The tipster tattled that despite the offer, the Gimme More hitmaker has so far refused to engage.

For the Popular songstress, the Circus musician is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely person and she latter could bring something to her new album or perhaps join for a writing idea.

The confidant revealed that due to the duo’s past collaboration, Madonna felt a connection to Britney Spears, who has been a vocal supporter of her.

It’s worth mentioning here that both singers had officially collaborated on the hit single Me Against the Music in 2003.

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