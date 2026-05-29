Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors

Princess Kate may be one of the most recognisable women in the world, but those close to her say her down-to-earth nature and quiet humility define who she really is in private.
Former US First Lady Jill Biden is set to release her memoir View from the East Wing on June 2, where she reflects on her friendship with the after meeting the royal during the 2021 G7 summit in the UK.
Jill praised Kate and Prince William as “friendly” during their public appearances together.
She went on to share in her memoir, "When Princess Kate and I cooed over rabbits at a primary school in West Cornwall, I found her instantly likable, very unassuming. She made me feel at ease. She seemed so grounded.”
Jill also revealed the key piece of advice that she gave the mother-of-three, explaining: "I encouraged her to keep a journal about her experiences. She said she liked to draw and paint, but I said you can never have too many ways to privately express your feelings."
After their joint outing, the two also collaborated on a piece highlighting the importance of early childhood education, saying they both believed a stronger future depends on prioritising children’s earliest years.
To note, alongside her friendship with Princess Kate, Jill Biden is also known to share a strong connection with Prince Harry.