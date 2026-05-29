News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors

The Princess of Wlaes described as ‘grounded’ despite global fame

Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors
Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors

Princess Kate may be one of the most recognisable women in the world, but those close to her say her down-to-earth nature and quiet humility define who she really is in private.

Former US First Lady Jill Biden is set to release her memoir View from the East Wing on June 2, where she reflects on her friendship with the after meeting the royal during the 2021 G7 summit in the UK.

Jill praised Kate and Prince William as “friendly” during their public appearances together.

She went on to share in her memoir, "When Princess Kate and I cooed over rabbits at a primary school in West Cornwall, I found her instantly likable, very unassuming. She made me feel at ease. She seemed so grounded.”

Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors

Jill also revealed the key piece of advice that she gave the mother-of-three, explaining: "I encouraged her to keep a journal about her experiences. She said she liked to draw and paint, but I said you can never have too many ways to privately express your feelings."

After their joint outing, the two also collaborated on a piece highlighting the importance of early childhood education, saying they both believed a stronger future depends on prioritising children’s earliest years.

To note, alongside her friendship with Princess Kate, Jill Biden is also known to share a strong connection with Prince Harry.

Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map
Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears
Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears
Ex-royal butler speaks out after Prince William, Kate Middleton AI photo sparks concerns
Ex-royal butler speaks out after Prince William, Kate Middleton AI photo sparks concerns
Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis
Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis
Prince William gets firsthand look at FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations during special visit
Prince William gets firsthand look at FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations during special visit
Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health
Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health
Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles
Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles

Popular News

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards

16 minutes ago
Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents

Russian drone hits Romanian apartment building, injuring two residents
2 hours ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

2 hours ago