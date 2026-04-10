Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal controversial 'Dhurandhar 2' remark

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial remarks about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling his knife the newly released movie.
It all started after Varma while celebrating his 63rd birthday in Mumbai with industry fraternity.
After his birthday bash, the Satya filmmaker posted a picture while cutting the cake.
Varma captioned the post with wittiest remarks, "STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called Dhurandhar2."
Now, while reacting to his tweet, the Queen actress schooled the notable director as she wrote, "Sir your work and films have greatly contributed to our cinema and people’s lives, the time they enjoyed with their friends and families in the theatres.”
She continued, "We didn’t have cinemas in our small village but we too saw your films on DVD players in those days and day dreamed about mumbai and various aspects that your cinema revealed to our tender minds at that impressionable stage.
Kangana Ranaut concluded, saying, “You have made our lives/experiences richer through your stories, today also you never shy away from appreciating others work which is very gracious of you, thanks.”
It is to be noted here that the tweet of the pioneering Indian film director comes after expressing immense praise of Aditya Dhar’s directional movie.
In his other tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "My one line advise to all film students is “Leave your institutes and spend that money and time in #Dhurandhar2 theatres”For all film students out there , here is what I studied of how , Aditya Dhar did not direct , but weaponized cinema itself.”