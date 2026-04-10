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Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot

The supermodel has announced her pregnancy news in a carousel of clicks on Instagram

Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot

Victoria's Secret angel, Elsa Hosk, has shared joyous family news on her social media, which has now been removed from her feed.

The supermodel, who already shares daughter Tuulikki, five, with fiancé Tom Daly, revealed on her Instagram account that she is six months pregnant with her second baby.

On Thursday, April 9, Hosk showcased her blossoming bump for the first time, with the caption, "Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!!"

While the original post has been removed from her feed, the pictures are still featured on the photographer's Instagram account, who was behind the stunning photoshoot.


The Swedish model shared another glimpse of her bump on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Surprise."

Hosk and Daly welcomed their daughter in 2021 via a natural home water birth, and the details about their second baby, including gender, have not been revealed.

How Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly's romance blossomed?

In a 2022 Vogue Scandinavia interview, Hosk revealed that she and Daly first crossed paths at his going-away dinner at New York hotspot Indochine.

At the time, he was preparing to relocate to Stockholm to work for Acne Studios.

While nothing happened at the time, years later Daly moved back to New York to launch his running eyewear and apparel brand, District Vision, setting up shop on the very same street where Hosk lived.

Following which, she asked him out.

"He was so different from the guys I'd been dating," she said. "He was not possessive. He wasn't a rich guy who wanted arm candy. He was just a normal, cool guy — super happy, very funny. I was kind of obsessed with him."

Daly admitted he took his time making a move. "I was so nervous to make the first move. It took me six weeks. I would walk her to her front door and just drop her off and carry on walking."

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