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Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes

The crown princess of Norway joined her family for a key reception at the castle on Friday

Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes
Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes

The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, returns to her Royal duties amid an influx of scandals and controversies that surrounded the royal family.

On Friday, April 10, the royal made an appearance alongside her husband Crown Prince Haakon and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, ending a period away from the spotlight, especially following intense scrutiny regarding her past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The appearance mirrors Prince Haakon's recent public backing of his wife. "I always want her on my team," he said in his latest television interview.

On April 10, the royals hosted a reception for the athletes who competed in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Fames.

The official Instagram account of the Norwegian Royal Family shared a snap of the family of four with the athletes with the caption, "The Crown Prince pair invited the Norwegian Paralympic athletes from Milano Cortina 2026 to a reception at the Castle."


"Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnis were also present to pay tribute to the great effort," the caption added.

Mette-Marit's return also follows her health woes regarding her chronic pulmonary fibrosis, which has forced the princess to cut back her public engagements.

Princess Mette-Marit has remained out of the public eye for several weeks due to both her ongoing health issues and the deepening legal crisis surrounding her son, Marius Borg Høiby. 

Marius is currently facing more than 30 criminal charges, with legal proceedings that began in February potentially leading to a prison sentence. A final resolution is expected in the coming weeks.

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