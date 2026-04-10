Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser

Chris Brown and Usher are teaming up to give R&B fans a spectacular music experience!
Named "R&B, Raymond and Brown Tour", Brown and Usher announced plans for the surprising tour in a joint Instagram post on Friday, April 10.
The social media post featured a promotional video of Usher and Brown riding motorcycles to a venue, with fans rushing behind them.
Brown and Usher enter an elevator before walking out on stage to a screaming crowd, with Usher noting, "It's time." Brown responds, "Hell yeah."
Fans' reaction to Chris Brown and Usher's joint tour
Fans of both singers flooded the comment section of the teaser, expressing their excitement, as one fan penned, "Wait a minute!!!!! Let me fix my heartbeat Wait — The new era is officially here."
Another fan teased potential high ticket prices, noting, "These tickets about to be a million dollars. Anybody got a milli I can borrow?"
"Now this is a tour!! I fear I will be attending," a third comment read.
"Didn't even know I needed this in my life!," another user added.
A fifth comment shared, "Don't ask me how many times I watched this."
No details about the tour were provided as of yet, and the tour comes after Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour in 2025 and Usher's Past Present Future tour in 2024.
Ahead of the tour announcement, Chris Brown announced the upcoming release of his 12th studio album, titled BROWN, which is set to be released on May 8, 2026.