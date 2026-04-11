Offset shares first message after hospital release amid Lil Tjay arrest drama

Offset has spoken out after he was shot and wounded last Monday outside a Florida casino.
The rapper was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and he was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Following the release from the hospital, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, shared a handwritten letter to his fans and well-wishers, expressing his gratitude while also sharing that he would not be laying low.
"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good....but I'm planning to be better!" the 34-year-old penned.
He added, "I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses... Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win."
A rep for the rapper confirmed the shooting on Tuesday morning, noting, "We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."
Offset was admitted to the South Florida hospital after Monday night's shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
He was shot just after 7 p.m. ET in the casino's valet area and was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Following the shooting, police arrested rapper Lil Tjay, who is accused of starting the fight that ended with the gunshot wound. Authorities said that Lil Tjay's associate shot Offset.
Tjay spent the night in jail after he was booked on a charge of misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray. After he was released, the 24-year-old called Offset a "rat" while talking to the media.