Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere

It's time for a huge surprise for Spider-Man fans!
In his latest Instagram post on Friday, April 10, Tom Holland made a thrilling announcement, sparking a buzz among fans.
Sharing a video message, the English actor announced a massive giveaway for fans, noting that The Brothers Trust is giving away two trips for a winner and their guest for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Brothers Trust is a UK-based charity founded in 2017 by Tom Holland's parents Nikki and Dominic Holland.
"Join me and the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the LA premiere this July!" stated the 29-year-old movie star.
He continued, "The Brothers Trust are giving away TWO VIP trips - each for a winner and their guest."
In the caption, The Odyssey actor also shared everything that is included in the trip.
He mentioned, "All-expenses-paid trip for 2 to Los Angeles, Exclusive premiere tickets, Airfare from anywhere in the world, 3 nights in a luxury hotel, Transport to and from the premiere, $1,500 spending money, Photos with me and the cast."
"Best of all, every entry helps support The Brothers Trust, funding incredible organisations making a real difference behind the scenes," the actor stated.
Tom also shared that the giveaway will close on Sunday, April 19, at 11:59pm EDT.
"Enter now via the link in my bio - good luck! I hope to see you there!" he concluded.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date:
Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release on July 31, 2026.