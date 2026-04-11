News
News

Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere

Tom Holland surprises fans with a huge giveaway announcement ahead of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' LA premiere

Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of Spider-Man 4 premiere
Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere

It's time for a huge surprise for Spider-Man fans!

In his latest Instagram post on Friday, April 10, Tom Holland made a thrilling announcement, sparking a buzz among fans.

Sharing a video message, the English actor announced a massive giveaway for fans, noting that The Brothers Trust is giving away two trips for a winner and their guest for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Brothers Trust is a UK-based charity founded in 2017 by Tom Holland's parents Nikki and Dominic Holland.

"Join me and the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the LA premiere this July!" stated the 29-year-old movie star.

He continued, "The Brothers Trust are giving away TWO VIP trips - each for a winner and their guest."

In the caption, The Odyssey actor also shared everything that is included in the trip.

He mentioned, "All-expenses-paid trip for 2 to Los Angeles, Exclusive premiere tickets, Airfare from anywhere in the world, 3 nights in a luxury hotel, Transport to and from the premiere, $1,500 spending money, Photos with me and the cast."

"Best of all, every entry helps support The Brothers Trust, funding incredible organisations making a real difference behind the scenes," the actor stated.

Tom also shared that the giveaway will close on Sunday, April 19, at 11:59pm EDT.

"Enter now via the link in my bio - good luck! I hope to see you there!" he concluded.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date:

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release on July 31, 2026.

Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G

Popular News

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
31 minutes ago
Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

an hour ago
Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026

Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026
an hour ago