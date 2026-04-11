Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere

Zendaya and Tom Holland take time out for each other to enjoy special show amid their super busy schedules.
Just a day after flaunting her iconic "T" tattoo at the star-studded Euphoria 3, Zendaya joined Tom for Sadie Sink's show, at the Harold Pinter Theatre in West London.
In a video shared by a fan on Reditt, a glimpse of the Spider-Man stars was caught as they arrived hand in hand to watch the show.
This under the radar appearance of the couple - who have been in a relationship since 2016 came after rumours of them secretly tying the knot sparked a frenzy.
The news of Tom and Zendaya's secret wedding spread like a wildfire after an AI image of the couple dressed up as bride and groom went viral on the social media.
Later, Zendaya's multiple public appearances with a wedding band around on her ring finger added feul to the fire.
However, the couple, who got engaged in 2024, has still not confirmed their marital status in an official statement.
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's Euphoria 3 is set to premiere on HBO on April 12, 2026.