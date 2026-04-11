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Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release

Cardi B breaks silence after Offset's first emotional since shooting incident

Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release

Cardi B dropped a special surprise shortly after her ex Offset was released from the hospital following recent shooting incident.

Just hours after Offset shared first personal message after discharging from hospital on Friday, April 10, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a heartfelt video of their daughter, Blossom on her Instagram account.

Sharing Blossom's video from her elder brother, Wave's classroom, the mom of four wrote, "Wave had his sister at school today and she had them gagging".

Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release

The caption was punctuated by a laugh-cry emoji and a heart emoji.

In the video, Wave's classmates could be seen affectionately interacting with Blossom, who Cardi B and Offset welcomed in 2024.

Prior to this video, Offset shared an emotional message on his official Instagram account thanking everyone who "prayed for him" amid hospitalisation.

"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good" wrote the Clout singer.

Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release

"But I'm planning to be better!" the Ric Flair Drip hitmaker added, seemingly reffering to his recent controversies.

The rapper further admitted that "I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses..."

Before concluding his note, Offset penned, "Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win."

Offset - who shares three kids was shot outside a casino in Florida on Monday night and moved to the hospital right after.

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