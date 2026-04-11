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Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated each other from 1999 to 2002 before his marriage with Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlakes ex Britney Spears DUI drama
Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama  

Jessica Biel is back in the headlines months after her husband, Justin Timberlake's former girlfriend, Britney Spears' DUI controversy.

Months after the Criminal hitmaker was arrested on Driving Under the Influence (DUI), the Better Sister actress uploaded a video on her TikTok on Friday, April 10.

In the viral video, she reacted to a toddler tantrum hack she previously joked about on social media the day prior.

"Guys, I’m not really sure how I feel about this Jessica trend with moms and toddlers, and now dogs, apparently it’s working for — which is kind of amazing, I’m gonna try it on my dogs," Biel noted.

She continued, "I feel like half the kids in these videos look petrified," as she joined the viral trend.

People reported that the viral parenting hack sweeping social media involves suddenly and loudly yelling the name "Jessica" during a child’s meltdown to confuse and distract them with the intention of ending it.

This came before she posted some hilarious examples to her Instagram Stories, writing, "You rang?"'

It is pertinent to note that this update came months after her husband, Justin Timberlake's former girlfriend, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002 was becoming the topic of the town after her DUI arrest scandal, which left her emotionally charged.

For those unaware, Britney Spears was arrested for suspected DUI in Ventura County, California, on the night of March 4, 2026, after police spotted her driving erratically.

The Toxic crooner was booked into jail, released the following morning, and has a court hearing scheduled for May 4, 2026.    

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