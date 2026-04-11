Kim Kardashian's master plan to get closer to Brad Pitt using Lewis Hamilton exposed

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's budding romance has a surprising reality lying beneath.
Dating buzz about the duo began earlier this year after their surprise low-key getaway in Paris in February 2026.
Following the romantic trip, the lovebirds have made headlines multiple times for their dates and outing, with insiders revealing about their budding romance.
Recently, the F1 star went Instagram official with the SKIMS founder, marking a significant step in their love story.
However, some insiders have now pulled the curtains on Kim Kardashian's master plan behind dating Lewis Hamilton.
Speaking to Radar Online, a source revealed that The Kardashians alum is using Hamilton to get closer to Brad Pitt.
"Kim's very aware that certain circles in the entertainment world have never accepted her, and that's something that's always bothered her," said the insider.
As Brad Pitt is working on the sequel of his blockbuster movie F1, Kardashian thinks that it's only a matter of time before she, along with her beau, can enjoy a double date with the Troy star and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
"Being able to be seen out and about with THE Brad Pitt would really give her a sense of vindication because he's pretty much the Hollywood prom king," the source noted.
They continued, "Lewis and Brad talk all the time and apparently, he's already put Kim on speakerphone with Brad, which was a big thrill for her because she's a huge fan. She was totally giddy about it afterwards."
The tipster went on to note that in order to move forward with her plan, the mother of four needs to keep Hamilton involved with her.
"Of course, things with Lewis have to stay on track for this to all happen but Kim is confident they will – she says they're in love," they added.
For those unfamiliar, Kim Kardashian shares four children - North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago - with her former husband, Kanye West.